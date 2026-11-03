Google has launched the experimental AI app Dreambeans in India, which automatically creates personalized illustrated stories based on a user’s digital activity. This is the service’s first market outside the United States. As TechCrunch reports, the Android and iOS app supports 13 local languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali, as well as English.

Stories without prompts

Dreambeans was introduced in June. The app uses data from connected Google services, including Calendar, Gemini, Gmail, Photos, Search and YouTube, to generate visual stories about a user’s interests and daily life without a text prompt. Initially, the service created static AI illustrations, and Google later added the ability to animate images in individual stories using the Veo video-generation model.

Google explained its choice of India by citing significant user interest in the app and the widespread use of the company’s services in the country. Google product manager Gezde Oznur noted that India has a high share of users who use Gemini, Gmail and Google Photos simultaneously.

Language and privacy limitations

Despite support for many languages, a user can select only one language at a time for the generated stories. Dreambeans can analyze information from Google services in different languages, but it does not yet generate stories with mixed languages. This may be a limitation for users who combine Hindi and English in everyday communication.

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Users can independently determine which Google services to connect to Dreambeans and disconnect them at any time. App data can also be deleted within the app itself. According to Oznur, information deleted from connected services is also removed from Dreambeans’ personalization system. Users can ask the app not to show stories on certain topics, including work-related ones.

Figures in the United States

According to Sensor Tower estimates, Dreambeans has been downloaded nearly 55,000 times since its U.S. debut. About 63% of these downloads came in September, when Google opened access to the app to all U.S. users aged 18 and older. In October, downloads fell by 84% compared with the previous month, to approximately 5,500.

Dreambeans is available only to holders of personal Gmail accounts, not corporate accounts. Only the account owner can see the generated stories. Google is also exploring the possibility of expanding the app’s functions so that it not only offers personalized stories and recommendations, but also helps users act on those suggestions.

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