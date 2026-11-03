Apple has acknowledged delays in deliveries of the new iPhone Duo and said it cannot yet predict when the device’s supply will match demand. The company’s chief operating officer, Sabih Khan, said this during a conference call on the results of the fourth fiscal quarter, TechCrunch reports.

Deliveries are delayed

According to Khan, the iPhone Duo currently has limited supply, although production ramp-up is proceeding successfully. The company is working to get the new device to buyers as quickly as possible, but was unable to provide an exact timeline for reaching a balance between demand and supply.

Buyers who did not place a pre-order immediately or purchase the smartphone at Apple stores at the start of sales are seeing delivery dates extending into next year. Verizon, according to the publication, apologized to customers for the delays and offered them gift cards.

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Demand and more expensive components

In October, the Financial Times wrote that Apple described demand for the Duo as extraordinary: the device sold out on the company’s website within hours of sales beginning, while delivery dates were pushed into next year.

The call also discussed rising prices for memory chips linked to strong demand from the artificial intelligence industry. Khan noted that Apple was reluctant to raise prices for a number of products. The company is also deepening cooperation with titanium manufacturer Perryman to supply materials for the new foldable device.

Apple CEO John Ternus said that the company is pleased with the initial response from reviewers and buyers and is trying to deliver the iPhone Duo to customers as quickly as possible.

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