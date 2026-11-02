Meta plans to release the final operating system update for the Quest 2 and Quest Pro VR headsets by March 2027. Version v213 is expected to be the final update for these devices, The Verge reports.

Patches through the end of 2027

After the release of the final OS version, Meta will continue to issue security patches and critical bug fixes for the Quest 2 and Quest Pro through the end of 2027. Developers will also be able to submit apps supporting these headsets until December 2027.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Quest 3 and 3S to become the base models

Meta has named the Quest 3 and Quest 3S as the new base lineup for Meta VR gamers. The company said these models have greater performance headroom and built-in mixed reality capabilities. According to Meta, apps developed for the Quest 3 and Quest 3S will also be able to run on Meta VR Glasses, which will use the same OS and SDK.

Meta announced the change ahead of the planned launch of Meta VR Glasses in spring 2027. The company released Quest 2 in 2020 and Quest Pro in 2022, and discontinued sales of both models in 2024.

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