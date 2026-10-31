Salesforce agrees to acquire Rune Technologies for $375 million — TechCrunch

Salesforce has agreed to acquire startup Rune Technologies for $375 million in cash and stock. Rune develops artificial intelligence-based software that helps the U.S. military forecast supply needs and manage logistics in field conditions. Resilience Media reported the deal, TechCrunch writes.

Strengthening the defense direction

The deal is expected to strengthen Missionforce, a Salesforce unit that works with national security agencies and defense departments. In its blog, Salesforce said that since Missionforce launched last year, its business has grown by 80% year over year. This was partly driven by a new 10-year, $5.6 billion contract with the U.S. Army.

Salesforce plans to integrate Rune’s frontline logistics data into Missionforce. This is expected to expand the unit’s capabilities from administrative planning in the rear to supporting operations on the battlefield.

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Investments and previous deals

Rune Technologies was founded in 2024. Since then, the startup has raised a total of $30 million from Andreessen Horowitz, Point72 Ventures, and IQT, a nonprofit venture company backed by the CIA and formerly known as In-Q-Tel. According to PitchBook, Rune was valued at $127 million during its Series A round, which was led by Human Capital last year.

This year, Salesforce also agreed to acquire the AI agent platform Fin, formerly known as Intercom, for $3.6 billion, bought Qualified for $1.2 billion, and reached a deal to acquire Listen Labs. Salesforce did not respond to TechCrunch’s request for comment.

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