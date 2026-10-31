China has announced the first takeoff and landing of the GJ-21 carrier-based stealth reconnaissance-strike drone on the Type 076 amphibious assault ship Sichuan. Asharq Al-Awsat reported this, citing the state-run Xinhua news agency.

GJ-21 tests

Xinhua described the tests as a breakthrough in China’s amphibious assault ship program. According to the agency’s assessment, the test demonstrated the Chinese navy’s ability to operate fixed-wing stealth drones from large maritime platforms.

The GJ-21 was first displayed at a military parade in Beijing last year marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. China’s state-run Global Times, citing military expert Zhang Xuefeng, reported that the aircraft has a significant combat radius despite its smaller size compared with the J-35 and J-20 fighter jets.

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The expert also said that the drone can be reused and equipped with small, inexpensive guided glide bombs.

Type 076 ship

The Sichuan, the lead ship of the Type 076 class, was launched in December 2024. It is equipped with an electromagnetic catapult and an arresting gear system, and can carry fixed-wing drones, helicopters, and amphibious equipment.

The ship’s full displacement exceeds 40,000 tonnes. It has a full-length flight deck and two island superstructures. Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported that the ship conducted a series of sea trials at the end of October, without disclosing their location. In April, the Chinese navy said that the Sichuan had entered the waters of the South China Sea for scientific tests and training.

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