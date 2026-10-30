US Senators Ron Wyden and Edward Markey have contacted Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg regarding “serious privacy and security risks” that may be associated with the company’s AI glasses. The lawmakers said the device is increasingly appearing in cases involving violations of the privacy of users and bystanders.

As Engadget reports, the senators stated in their letter that Meta released the product despite identified privacy risks for passersby. They cited, in particular, reports by 404 Media and the BBC about men who allegedly secretly filmed women with Meta glasses during harassment and then posted the recordings on social media.

Questions about recording and data

Wyden and Markey also mentioned other reports and a lawsuit according to which Meta contractors working with artificial intelligence systems said they had reviewed recordings from the glasses showing people undressing or having sex.

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The senators asked Meta to explain how the company prevents accidental camera activation and tampering with the recording indicator. They also asked whether the glasses blur faces and license plates during certain AI interactions, as Meta does on Facebook and Instagram.

Deadline for a response

The company was asked to clarify under what circumstances images from the devices may be accessible to its employees or contractors, as well as when such materials are used to train artificial intelligence models. Separately, the senators asked whether Meta had conducted a detailed human rights impact assessment and security testing before releasing the glasses.

The lawmakers expect answers to their questions by Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026. In the letter, they stressed that Meta’s statements about protecting privacy and combating the abuse of intimate images will carry no weight if the company cannot demonstrate effective steps to prevent harm from its own products and practices.

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