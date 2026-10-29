The Paris Court of Appeal has rejected Meta Platforms’ appeals against interim measures imposed by the French antitrust regulator in the company’s dispute with media organisations over neighbouring rights. As TimesLIVE reports, the court announced its decision on Thursday.

Regulator’s requirements

In July, the French competition authority ordered Meta to resume negotiations with media groups. The company must also provide publishers with information on the revenue of its social platforms and the use of protected content, as well as refrain from worsening the way press materials are displayed.

Meta appealed these interim measures in August, but the court of appeal did not support its position. The court’s statement says that the company’s practices, including the methods used to determine the amounts paid to publishers for neighbouring rights, may constitute an abuse of a dominant position prohibited by EU and French competition law.

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Dispute over payments to publishers

EU law allows print media to demand payment for the digital use of their materials. A previous agreement between Meta and press associations on the amount of such payments ended in 2024. Since then, the parties have been unable to reach a new agreement, and French media have not received payments since 2025.

A Meta spokesperson said the company was disappointed by the court’s decision, was assessing further steps, but would continue to comply with the interim requirements and conduct negotiations. The DVP association, which includes Le Monde and Les Echos, welcomed the decision. Its president, Jean-Marie Cavada, said the organisation would continue to defend the interests of its members before the regulator and during negotiations with Meta.

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