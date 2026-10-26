In its prospectus for an initial public offering, Anthropic reported commitments to spend between $542 billion and $567 billion on future computing capacity and infrastructure. The company described access to specialized computing resources as critically important for developing, training, improving, and deploying advanced artificial intelligence models.

As Fortune reports, as of December 31, 2025, Anthropic had entered into agreements with various computing resource providers worth $417 billion. They begin in 2026–2027 and will last from one to 20 years. The company has also reserved an additional $125 billion to $150 billion in capacity, which is expected to become available in 2028–2031.

Spending and suppliers

Computing resources were Anthropic's largest operating expense in the second quarter of 2026, totaling $5.6 billion. During the same period, the company generated $11.6 billion in revenue. The prospectus states that Anthropic seeks to improve the ratio of revenue to computing expenses: in the second quarter, each dollar spent on them generated more than $2 in revenue.

The company currently receives computing resources from Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. Between May and October 2026, Anthropic also entered into a series of agreements with SpaceX for access to computing resources worth up to $120.5 billion through 2029. These resources are powered by Nvidia graphics processing units owned by SpaceX.

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Anthropic developed its own coordination layer that distributes workloads across AWS Trainium chips, Google TPUs, and Nvidia and AMD graphics processing units. According to the company, this system helps reduce costs and lessen dependence on a single supplier.

Anthropic Direct data centers

To reduce its dependence on suppliers that also compete with it in the AI market, Anthropic is developing the Anthropic Direct strategy. Under it, third-party partners will provide real estate, power supply, and data center operations, while Anthropic will lease the required computing capacity.

Starting around September 30, 2026, the company began entering into purchase commitments and lease agreements for this initiative. Lease payments under the five-year lease amount to $125.2 billion, excluding interest. Anthropic's largest infrastructure partner in 2026 is Broadcom, with potential financing of $42 billion, followed by Google with $20 billion and Amazon with $15 billion.

The company warned of significant future cash expenditures that could adversely affect its liquidity, financial condition, and operating results. Among the risks, Anthropic cited high data center energy consumption, delays in power connections due to permits, legal challenges and supply chain disruptions, as well as potential shortages of chips and data center equipment.

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