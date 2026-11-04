Apple will begin checking materials in iCloud shared by users through the “Anyone with the link” setting for “harmful content.” The change will take effect with the release of iOS 27.3, as well as version 27.3 of iPadOS, macOS and visionOS, The Verge reports.

Apple’s access to content

In a support document, the company states that when a user grants access to an item via a link for anyone, that content becomes available to Apple for review. Such files will also no longer have end-to-end encryption.

The document does not specify what content Apple will consider “harmful.” The new approach came after protesters called on the company to step up action against child sexual abuse material stored in iCloud.

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Possible actions by the company

Apple reserves the right to move, reject, modify, delete or remove harmful content that a user attempts to upload. The company may also block or deactivate an account, prevent a user from creating a new account and, if necessary, involve law enforcement agencies.

Release of the update

Apple released the first developer betas of version 27.3 the day before. The company had previously said it planned to release iOS 27.3 in December.

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