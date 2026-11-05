US President Donald Trump on November 3 issued a proclamation in which he described space as an area open to exploration by all humanity and declared the right of US citizens to develop and settle the Solar System in accordance with American laws.

Declaration of freedom in space

The document, titled the “American Declaration of Freedom in Space,” characterizes outer space as a domain of activity for all people and states that the United States will lead humanity’s expansion into space. As Space.com reports, the declaration refers to the US aspiration to explore, develop, use and settle new space frontiers.

Trump also mentioned the American spirit of exploring new frontiers, the Apollo 11 astronauts’ landing on the Moon, and the exploration of Mars by robotic spacecraft. The document states that the commercial space sector should help ensure American superiority in space for all eternity.

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Artemis program plans

The declaration reiterates the administration’s goals for NASA’s Artemis program: to return American astronauts to the Moon by 2028 and later send people to Mars. At the same time, it does not provide for new NASA programs, additional funding, or directives to federal agencies.

The document also mentions the Artemis II mission, which in April made a 10-day flight of four astronauts around the Moon and set a record for the greatest distance humans have traveled from Earth. Artemis III is scheduled for summer 2027: the mission is to test rendezvous and docking operations between the Orion spacecraft and two commercial lunar landers in low Earth orbit. Artemis IV, the program’s first landing mission, is planned for 2028, while the initial elements of a permanent lunar outpost are planned by 2030.

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