The UK government is considering restricting the use of smart glasses in certain places, as well as their sale to certain users. Safeguarding Minister Satvir Kaur said this in the House of Commons amid concerns about the covert filming of women.

As The Guardian reports, Kaur said that the benefits of such devices should be weighed against the potential harm from their use. According to her, the government is already examining options to restrict smart glasses in certain settings and limit their sale to certain users.

Filming in prohibited places

The minister stressed that users of smart glasses with recording capabilities may already be breaking the law if they film in places where cameras are prohibited, including courts. In healthcare and education, she added, safeguarding policies or professional rules apply to smart glasses and any digital recording.

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NHS England and the UK Department for Education are also examining the use of wearable technology in certain settings. Kaur noted, however, that smart glasses with built-in cameras, microphones and displays may be useful for some people, including people with visual impairments.

Privacy and consent issues

Liberal Democrat culture spokesperson Anna Sabine, who initiated the parliamentary debate, said that women report videos going viral online after nights out. According to her, these recordings were made by men wearing smart glasses without the women’s knowledge or consent.

Sabine also pointed out that the ability to film discreetly was presented in advertisements for the devices as one of their key benefits. She said she would not want parliament to regulate such technologies only after it was too late.

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