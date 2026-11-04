DreamHost confirms theft of customer files and emails — TechCrunch

Hosting provider DreamHost has confirmed the theft of customer files, emails and account credentials as a result of a cyberattack that lasted several months. As TechCrunch reports, the company disclosed information about the incident after several days of service disruptions, during which it reset passwords for some users.

The attack began in August

In a data breach notification filed with the California attorney general, DreamHost said the attack began in August. According to the company, the attackers obtained session tokens — digital keys that maintain a user's authentication after a password is entered. A stolen token may allow someone to log into the system as the user.

The company said the attackers exploited an unspecified vulnerability in DreamHost's file manager, through which customers store their files.

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The number of affected customers was not specified

A DreamHost spokesperson did not explain why the cyberattack was not detected earlier, citing the ongoing investigation. He also did not name the technical vulnerability exploited by the attackers. The company said the incident is not related to recently discovered vulnerabilities in PHP web software.

According to the DreamHost spokesperson, the attack affected substantially fewer than 10% of customers. The company did not disclose the exact number. DreamHost says it has about 400,000 paying customers across its network.

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