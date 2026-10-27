US company Intel has agreed to acquire Israeli quantum computing software developer Classiq. As Channel NewsAsia reports, Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, valued the deal at approximately $2.3 billion.

The value was not disclosed

Intel announced the deal on Monday but did not disclose its financial terms. Classiq did not comment to Reuters on the amount cited by Bloomberg, while Intel declined to comment on the information. Reuters was also unable to independently verify the report on the acquisition price.

Software for quantum systems

Classiq develops software that simplifies writing programs for quantum computers. The startup has raised more than $200 million in investment.

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The deal could allow Intel to offer hardware and software for quantum systems and become a provider of a full range of such solutions. Quantum processors are also expected to be added to the company’s product lineup, which already includes central processing units and graphics processing units.

Intel said that after the deal closes, it plans to maintain the compatibility of Classiq software with hardware from other companies. The deal requires regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

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