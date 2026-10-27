US President Donald Trump said he wants to abandon the term “artificial intelligence” (AI) in favor of the name “superintelligence” (SI).

Posts on Truth Social

Trump made the statement in a post on the Truth Social social network. He asked when The Wall Street Journal would begin calling Artificial Intelligence Super Intelligence, abbreviated as SI. He described this name as preferable.

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The president characterized AI as a very bad and inaccurate name. According to him, everyone else is already effectively using SI or will begin using it soon.

Statement on a ban

Trump also said that in the near future, the term AI or Artificial Intelligence will be officially banned in all relevant documents and everything else because of its inaccuracy. The statement by the US president was reported by Channel NewsAsia. The outlet’s report is dated October 28, 2026.

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