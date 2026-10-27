In the United States, California startup Beacon AI reported five flights of its Murdock AI assistant for pilots on three operational US Air Force KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft. Anadolu Agency reports.

20 flight hours

According to Beacon AI, the portable system logged 20 flight hours. The tests lasted three weeks in August and September and covered three airfields. They began during the Emerald Flag military exercise at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

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Crew assistance without controlling the aircraft

Murdock collects data from the aircraft's avionics and provides the flight crew with operational information and real-time assistance. According to the company, the system does not alter flight-critical systems or take control of the aircraft, while all operational decisions and authority remain with the crew.

The tests were conducted under a contract with the US Air Force's Air Mobility Command through the AFWERX Tactical Funding Increase program. They were preceded by Beacon AI's agreement with US Special Operations Command. The company plans to expand Murdock's capabilities across various stages of the flight cycle, from flight scheduling and flight operations to post-flight analysis, taking into account data and feedback obtained during the tests.

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