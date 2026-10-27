Employees at Rockstar Games’ UK offices, according to Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, are set to vote on recognizing the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWUGB) branch — the Rockstar Game Workers Union — from November 12 to 26. If the vote is successful, the group will become the largest recognized union in the UK gaming industry, Engadget reports.

Vote ahead of GTA 6 release

The vote is scheduled for the period before and after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is expected on November 19. The Rockstar Game Workers Union, which covers employees at all of the company’s UK offices, was announced in May 2026.

Labor dispute with the company

Closing arguments are also expected in November at an employment tribunal in the case between Rockstar and IWUGB. They are planned for November 17 or 18, although the hearings had previously been expected to conclude in early October.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

IWUGB filed a complaint after Rockstar dismissed more than 30 employees in October 2025. According to the source, most of them were union members or involved in organizing activity. The dismissals raised concerns about possible opposition to union activity. Rockstar stated that the employees were dismissed for misconduct related to the disclosure of confidential information.

Rockstar’s head of publishing, Jennifer Kolbe, told Schreier that if the team wants a union, it will have one.

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