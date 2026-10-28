Oracle, AstraZeneca and M42 have announced in Abu Dhabi, UAE, a programme using artificial intelligence to accelerate clinical trials and patient recruitment. The first stage will focus on care and research for people with uncontrolled hypertension — high blood pressure.

As The National reports, the partners intend to integrate electronic health records with clinical trial systems. This should help clinical teams identify patients with uncontrolled hypertension, provide them with care and enrol them in research.

Combining medical data

Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Life Sciences, said that data currently often has to be manually transferred from electronic health records into separate data collection systems for clinical research. According to her, this is one of the reasons for delays between scientific developments and medicines reaching the market.

Verma noted that recruiting patients for clinical trials is a complex process and that artificial intelligence should become its foundation. She expects the first results in about a year, including increased participation in trials, identification of trial sites and a possible reduction in the duration of research.

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Further cooperation

The partnership between Oracle and AstraZeneca involves combining the pharmaceutical company's scientific developments with Oracle's cloud infrastructure and AI tools to accelerate clinical research worldwide. The cooperation is planned to be expanded further to projects in the United States, the Middle East and Europe.

Separately, AstraZeneca announced plans to invest $50 million in dozens of clinical trials in the UAE together with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. M42 has also launched Ossi, a platform created with Microsoft, which, according to the company's estimate, could give doctors up to 60% more time to work with patients.

Verma stressed that artificial intelligence should not replace medical professionals: the final decision must be made by a human. She also noted that healthcare workers must understand the origin of data and be able to use such tools properly.

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