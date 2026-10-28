OpenAI plans to buy Google AI chips. Channel NewsAsia reported this, citing The Information, which quoted a person familiar with the matter. The financial terms and other details of the potential deal have not been disclosed.

Potential deal between competitors

The potential purchase could deepen OpenAI’s ties with Google, which is part of Alphabet. At the same time, the companies compete in artificial intelligence-based products and search services.

Google did not respond to a Reuters request sent outside business hours. OpenAI declined to comment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Alternative to Nvidia chips

OpenAI is one of the largest buyers of Nvidia graphics processors. The developer of ChatGPT uses them to train AI models and for inference computing.

Reuters reported in June 2025 that OpenAI had begun renting Google’s AI chips. Tensor Processing Units, or TPUs, are gaining popularity as an alternative to Nvidia chips as companies seek cheaper solutions and hardware tailored to running AI models. This year, Google began selling TPUs directly to some customers.

Technology companies are increasing spending on data centers and semiconductors amid growing demand for computing resources for artificial intelligence.

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