California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have introduced new requirements for smart glasses and other wearable devices with cameras. The document stipulated that when recording audio or video, a device must emit a light, sound, or another noticeable signal for people nearby.

As Fortune reports, Newsom acknowledged that reports of intrusive use of such technologies require a legislative response. At the same time, in his veto explanation, he noted that the proposed rules could also apply to smartwatches and other common devices capable of recording. In his assessment, this could create confusion and unintended consequences.

What the bill provided for

The initiative was authored by State Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes. The bill was also intended to ban technologies designed to disable or bypass recording indicators. Violations of the requirements on recording or deactivating the signal could have been punishable by up to one year in county jail, a fine of up to $1,500, or both penalties simultaneously.

Knowing violations of the rules on selling devices would have carried civil fines of up to $2,500. At the same time, the document included exceptions for certain cases involving the use of assistive technologies by people with disabilities.

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Indicators and the position of technology companies

The TechNet association, which includes Meta, Google, and Amazon, opposed the bill. The organization said that existing legislation already regulates illegal recording.

On Meta glasses, a small white LED on the frame serves as a warning for people nearby. The company says that the indicator flashes during photo or video recording and cannot be turned off. Second-generation models also stop the camera from operating if they detect that the LED is covered, including while recording is already underway.

According to Meta partner EssilorLuxottica, sales of Meta smart glasses exceeded 7 million pairs last year. Fortune notes that the spread of such devices intensifies questions about how bystanders can find out that recording is taking place.

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