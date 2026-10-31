Ras Al Khaimah launches self-driving vehicle testing zone — The National

The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates has unveiled an autonomous mobility framework and a dedicated zone for testing self-driving vehicles. The initiative was launched by Ras Al Khaimah’s transport authority, Rakta, jointly with developer RAK Properties, The National reports.

The presentation took place at the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa with the participation of Ras Al Khaimah’s ruler, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. He called the development of an autonomous mobility system an important milestone on the emirate’s path toward a more technological and sustainable future.

Zone for safety assessments

The autonomous vehicle testing zone is intended to provide a designated environment for evaluating their performance and safety. The project is also designed to improve Ras Al Khaimah’s readiness to attract international specialized companies and promote the development of smart and sustainable transport solutions.

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During the ceremony, Rakta signed 10 partnership agreements with government institutions, specialized companies, universities, academic and research institutions. These agreements concern cooperation in the development and testing of autonomous transport technologies, as well as scientific research.

Continuation of ongoing tests

The new initiatives build on existing trials in the emirate: Robobus autonomous buses are being tested on Al Marjan Island, while robotaxi trials have been expanded in the Al Dait South area. According to the publication, Ras Al Khaimah authorities view autonomous transport as part of a plan to develop a modern transport system, increase competitiveness and attract investment.

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