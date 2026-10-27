Google has opened applications for the Android Registered App Stores program for third-party app stores outside the United States. The program will begin operating on December 1, 2026, and is intended to provide approved platforms with a simplified way to install apps on compatible Android devices, Ars Technica reports.

Simplified app installation

Users of approved stores will be able to install apps with one tap, similarly to Google Play. Such stores will also be able to update apps in the background without additional user actions.

Google said the program is intended to give third-party stores a more convenient route to users while maintaining the security requirements of the Android ecosystem. This mechanism will not operate in the United States: there, under the court ruling in the Epic Games case, alternative stores can be distributed through Google Play. Aptoide is currently among those represented in Google Play.

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Requirements for participants

Store operators must confirm the protection of intellectual property, the removal of illegal content, and the existence of a privacy policy for users and developers. They are also required to maintain ongoing security measures so as not to facilitate the distribution of malicious software. When applying, they must provide the relevant documentation in English and upload copies of all the store's apps.

Participation in the program will cost $10,000 per year, and the fee must be paid before the application is reviewed. Google explains that the funds will cover additional program support. The company may also charge an additional review fee if it identifies malware-related issues in a store.

Support is planned to be introduced in dozens of countries, mainly outside the United States and Europe. At the same time, the program will work only on devices with current Android 17 versions: support will begin with Android 17 QPR2, which is expected to arrive on Pixel smartphones in the coming weeks.

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