Elon Musk released the first seven-minute episode of an artificial intelligence-created adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey. The video, which is the beginning of a planned AI production, quickly drew criticism from users of the X platform over abrupt transitions between scenes, the unnatural appearance of characters and modern English in the dialogue, Fortune reports.

Promise of a feature-length version

In July, Musk said on X that by the end of the year he would release a feature-length and “historically accurate” version of the ancient Greek epic, which is about 2,800 years old. Before that, he repeatedly criticized director Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey, calling it too “woke.” In particular, Musk opposed the decision to cast Black actress Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra.

In responses to the project announcement, X users pointed out that the clip clearly shows signs of AI generation. One commenter said that the abrupt edits allegedly make it possible to see where different text prompts were used. Others noted the contradiction between the claimed historical accuracy and the characters speaking English. At the same time, some users called the video a step forward for generative video despite its shortcomings.

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Tool and creative team

The adaptation was created using Grok Imagine, a SpaceXAI tool for generating images and videos from text prompts. According to the publication, the service became publicly available in 2025, and its latest update was released in July. It can generate videos with resolutions of up to 1080p.

AI-focused director Dev Walker and Wonder Studios also worked on the project. The studio was founded in 2025 by director Justin Hackney and entrepreneur Xavier Collins. The announcement did not specify how many episodes the AI version of The Odyssey will have in total. SpaceXAI and Wonder Studios did not respond to Fortune’s requests for comment.

Nolan’s film, which used practical effects and real locations, has grossed $1.79 billion worldwide since its summer release and ranks second in box office revenue this year.

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