DoorDash to acquire Instacart for about $17 billion — The Verge

DoorDash announced the purchase of grocery delivery service Instacart in a deal valued at approximately $17 billion. The acquisition is expected to strengthen DoorDash’s position in the online grocery delivery market through Instacart’s marketplace and its partnerships with retail chains.

Strengthening in the grocery segment

DoorDash started as a food delivery service from restaurants, but it already has its own grocery delivery business. In this segment, the company competes with Instacart, Uber, Walmart, and Amazon. As The Verge reports, the deal also aligns with DoorDash’s efforts to diversify its business as competitors expand their operations in food delivery.

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Talks became known last week

Rumors of a possible sale of Instacart emerged last week after The Information reported that the company was in talks with Uber and DoorDash. On Monday, The Wall Street Journal wrote that DoorDash and Instacart were in advanced negotiations and could finalize the agreement as early as this week.

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