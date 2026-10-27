Japan’s GMO Internet Group urged users of its accounts to back up their data, shut down their computers and disconnect them from the power supply by noon on Tuesday. The company took these measures after hackers threatened to publish its customers’ personal data and carry out a ransomware attack, The Japan Times reports.

Measures ahead of a possible attack

GMO Internet Group said it was on heightened alert over a possible attack. According to the publication, the attackers threatened to carry it out at noon on Tuesday. The company asked users to save their data in advance and physically disconnect their computers from the power supply, seeking to minimize the possible consequences of the incident.

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Refusal to meet the attackers’ demands

GMO Internet Group said it would not comply with the attacker’s demand. The company noted that even complying with the demand would not guarantee the deletion of personal information obtained by the attackers. It also believes that this data may subsequently be used for illegal purposes.

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