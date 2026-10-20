China’s State Administration for Market Regulation reported that the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) have published an international reference architecture standard for brain-computer interfaces (BCI). The development of the document was led by a Chinese project manager, ECNS reports.

Participation of experts from different countries

Experts from Italy, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, India, the United States, Japan, Sweden, Finland, Australia, Germany and other countries contributed to the development of the standard.

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Content of the standard

The document covers four main issues: what a brain-computer interface is, how it is used, what functions it provides and how it is implemented. The standard is intended to help harmonize differences in system components, functional allocation and methods of implementing BCI technologies across different application scenarios.

According to the Chinese administration, the document will serve as a common technical guideline for the development of brain-computer interfaces, system design and the preparation of future standards in this field.

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