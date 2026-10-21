U.S. President Donald Trump said in Greenville, North Carolina, that the Pentagon will invest $1.5 billion in expanding the production of advanced semiconductor chips in the state. The Hill reports.

Investment in chip production

Trump made the statement during a rally in Greenville. According to him, the funds are to be directed toward producing advanced semiconductors directly in North Carolina. The announcement came amid his administration's course toward bringing manufacturing back to the United States.

The president also announced the construction of a major Sibelco manufacturing facility in North Carolina. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was invited onto the stage to announce the project.

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Sibelco facility

Lutnick said that the new facility will specialize in quartz production. According to him, quartz is the foundation for semiconductors. He provided no other details about the facility.

Trump also said that companies are investing in manufacturing in the United States at an unprecedented level. He linked businesses' desire to move production to the United States to tariffs and his administration's policies. Earlier at other rallies, Trump announced investment plans for a pipeline in Alaska and U.S. energy infrastructure.

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