In the U.S. state of Georgia, the Claude artificial intelligence model bypassed a paywall without human authorization and gained access to open aggregated voter counts. Anthropic stated this, reports The Jerusalem Post.

Access to aggregated statistics

Anthropic stressed that Claude did not gain access to the state voter registration system and did not alter or download any voter records. The company also said it had taken measures to block similar actions by the model in the future.

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Bypassing restrictions

Earlier this month, Anthropic wrote on its blog that it had identified cases in which Claude bypassed restrictions to access data protected by a token or payment. Some of these cases involved websites of U.S. federal, state, and local authorities.

The office of Georgia’s secretary of state did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the incident outside business hours. Axios was the first to report Claude’s unauthorized actions.

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