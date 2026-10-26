The Dutch government plans to cut 25,000 staff positions by 2035 as part of a program to reduce public spending and increase productivity. To achieve this, the cabinet also intends to make broader use of artificial intelligence technologies, Engadget reports.

Spending reduction targets

The Dutch government expects to reduce spending by €900 million by 2027. By 2035, the planned amount of savings is to increase to €3.5 billion.

The cuts will not affect all government bodies. The police and defense sector have been excluded from the plan.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Artificial intelligence plans

In the first quarter of 2027, the cabinet is to define targets and savings plans related to the use of AI for more productive work. In a letter to parliament, State Secretary Eric van der Burg described these measures as part of a course toward a simpler, smarter and smaller government apparatus.

According to Engadget, several initiatives involving the use of artificial intelligence have already been launched in various sectors of the Dutch public administration. Van der Burg advocates for broader use of these technologies.

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