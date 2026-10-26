Apple said it is aware of an issue affecting the internal display of a “small number” of iPhone Duo smartphones. The company advised owners of devices with this defect to contact AppleCare for a replacement. The Verge reports, citing Apple’s statement to Bloomberg and 9to5Mac.

Complaints about cracks and stripes

Shortly after the launch of the iPhone Duo, users began reporting similar defects. According to them, the device’s hinge became stiffer, and after unfolding the smartphone, a crack and a bright stripe appeared on the internal screen, extending from the center of the display to the right.

One user in Australia said that an Apple Store replaced his device immediately on site.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

iFixit’s version

Over the weekend, iFixit published a teardown of the iPhone Duo and offered a possible explanation for the cracks. The organization showed that at the point of damage, the foldable screen may press against the central bar of the design.

The Verge also contacted Apple regarding reports of the defects, but did not receive a response from the company that could be cited for comment.

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