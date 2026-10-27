Nvidia invests $3 billion in Meta share offering — Channel NewsAsia

Nvidia is investing $3 billion in Meta’s share offering as the companies deepen their cooperation on the Muse AI assistant and related models.

Cooperation on Muse

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Muse models and agents run on Nvidia infrastructure. The companies plan to work more closely to improve system performance and reduce costs.

Muse, which is called Hatch internally at Meta, is part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to provide “personal superintelligence” to billions of users of the company’s services. The assistant is modeled after the open AI agent OpenClaw.

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Access to services and infrastructure

Muse can access email, calendars, payments, health information, shopping, and smart-home applications. Users will be able to revoke such access at any time.

Earlier that same day, Meta increased the size of its share offering to $97.5 billion, its largest fundraising in history. The company is accelerating investment in AI infrastructure. Nvidia and Meta may also expand their cooperation within the OpenShell platform, including for secure software deployment and monitoring the behavior of AI agents using the Sentry tool.

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