In Australia, operators of major tourist parks have warned customers about fraudulent emails and messages requesting bank card details following a cyber incident involving the RMS Cloud booking system. This was reported by ABC News Australia.

Fake payment requests

The BIG4 network said it had learned of a security breach on a third-party platform used by some of its parks and other accommodation providers. After that, some guests began receiving fake messages requesting card details or other payment information.

RMS Cloud provides cloud-based property management and booking systems to more than 6,000 hotels, tourist parks and apartments worldwide, according to the company's website. ABC News contacted RMS Cloud for comment.

Booking details in messages

Reflections Holidays, which operates parks in New South Wales, sent guests a warning about phishing emails claiming that payment for their booking had failed. Customers were urged not to follow links or provide payment details.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cherry Midson, manager of a tourist park in the East Gippsland region of Victoria, said concerned guests began contacting the facility after the messages were sent out. According to her, some fraudulent messages correctly state customers' names and the dates of their stays.

Summerstar Tourist Parks, which has dozens of parks in Western Australia, also reported fake emails and WhatsApp messages purportedly sent on behalf of the company. Scammers offer recipients a link to confirm booking details.

Australian service Scamwatch received more than 13,000 reports of phishing scams during the first three months of 2026.

Read us on