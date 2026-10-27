Singapore and Germany have agreed on an updated joint work plan across five areas, under which industrial artificial intelligence will play a greater role in the countries’ economic partnership. Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced this on October 27 in Singapore during a joint press conference, Channel NewsAsia reports.

According to Wong, both countries see significant potential in digital technologies and AI to transform their economies and create new opportunities for businesses and workers. He also noted that the EU-Singapore Digital Trade Agreement, signed in 2025, provides a framework for cross-border digital operations.

Five areas of cooperation

The updated plan covers policy, defence, security and intelligence; trade, investment, transport and urban development; digitalisation and artificial intelligence; research, science, technology and innovation; and the energy transition, green economy and climate.

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In trade, the countries will encourage economic engagement through the German-Singaporean Framework for Sustainability and Innovation, including by exchanging positions on issues of mutual interest. In security, they intend to deepen military contacts and exchanges in digitalisation and cybersecurity, research and development, armaments, servicing and maintenance.

Industrial AI and energy

Industrial AI involves the use of machine learning, computer vision and autonomous systems in physical operations, manufacturing, energy systems and supply chains. Wong said Singapore seeks to step up joint research and innovation projects in AI, advanced manufacturing, green technologies, semiconductors, quantum and space technologies.

The energy component of the plan provides support for the development of the ASEAN power grid through commercial participation in renewable energy projects and interconnections between grids. At the same time, Wong stressed that Singapore and Germany recognise the risks and challenges associated with artificial intelligence and seek to ensure its safe, reliable and human-centred use.

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