Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs is promoting a three-tier system for disclosure and labeling of content generated by artificial intelligence on social platforms. The initiative is intended to help users identify AI materials and reduce the risk of being misled by deepfakes, Taipei Times reports.

Three levels of control

According to Tsai Shou-chuan, director of the Department of Digital Strategy, the ministry has spent a year discussing rules for labeling such content with Meta, Google, Line, industry associations and experts.

The first level requires authors to independently disclose the use of AI when uploading material. At the second level, platforms must automatically label content if they detect signs that this technology was used but the author did not add the relevant label. The third element is to consist of channels through which government agencies and users can report unlabeled AI content.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Requirements for platforms

The ministry is also seeking to ensure that labels are noticeable. In particular, it is urging YouTube to place AI video labels directly below a video rather than in the description section, which must be opened separately.

Tsai noted that materials may not pass the first two levels of review if their creators remove embedded markers or platforms do not have time to process a large volume of publications. In such cases, the complaint mechanism should enable platforms to add labels or take action regarding posts that violate their rules.

If AI content is used in fraud or violates people’s rights, the ministry will coordinate actions with platforms, including regarding the labeling or removal of materials. According to the official’s assessment, Google is moving quickly in this direction, while Meta is still making technical adjustments. For Line, at the initial stage, labeling will apply to publicly available content, as the service is mainly used for private communication.

Read us on