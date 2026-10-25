Ukrainian Wikipedia has banned the creation and editing of articles using AI

The Ukrainian Wikipedia community has adopted a new policy prohibiting the use of large language models to write or rewrite encyclopedia articles in their entirety.

The rules allow the use of artificial intelligence only as a supplementary tool for a limited list of tasks. According to the approved exceptions, AI may be used to proofread text written by hand (checking spelling and finding errors), for translation, provided the editor is fluent in both languages and thoroughly reviews the result, as well as for auxiliary tasks that do not involve text creation, such as searching for authoritative sources. The editor bears ultimate responsibility for all published materials.

Source: “Judicial and Legal Gazette.”

Earlier, it was reported that the online encyclopedia “Wikipedia” does not plan to allow artificial intelligence to edit articles independently. The platform’s co-founder, Jimmy Wales, explained that modern AI models are still prone to so-called “hallucinations,” in which fabricated information is presented as a verifiable fact.

As of December 14, 2025, the Ukrainian Wikipedia had over 1.4 million articles. The milestone article was “TÜBİTAK Space Technologies Research Institute.”

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