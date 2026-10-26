A Hungarian sky researcher, while in his living room, discovered a faintly glowing object in space, Sar 2901. As Der Spiegel reports, its origin has not yet been established, and specialists are considering two possible versions.

The mini-moon version

According to one version, Sar 2901 may be a mini-moon of Earth. This explanation is one of the possibilities being discussed in specialist circles following the discovery of the faintly glowing object.

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Another version links the find to space debris — a possible fragment of NASA's legendary Apollo 13 mission. The publication presents this identification as an assumption rather than an established fact.

A faint point in the sky

The illustration accompanying the publication shows the starry sky over Greece. At the very edge of the observed area, there is a faint point of light. It is this barely noticeable object that has become the subject of discussion about its nature and possible origin.

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