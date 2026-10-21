Next Xbox console could cost up to $1,800 — Engadget

The next Xbox console as part of Project Helix could cost between $1,200 and $1,800 if Microsoft does not decide to subsidize its price. Engadget reported this, citing a Fortune profile of new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma.

Releases in 2027 and 2028

Project Helix is described as a next-generation gaming console that will also be able to run PC games. According to the publication, Xbox’s next hardware release is expected to be a handheld device planned for the 2027 holiday season. A full-fledged console is expected during the same period in 2028.

In another interview in August, Sharma called Project Helix a “family” of gaming devices. Engadget suggests that rising prices for RAM and other components amid the development of artificial intelligence technologies could affect the console’s potentially high price.

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Possible Game Pass changes

Fortune also reported, citing unnamed sources, on a possible update to Xbox Game Pass. The service could move to a model of separate additional fees for console games, cloud gaming, and multiplayer mode.

Engadget also writes that another wave of layoffs at Xbox is expected in October, while additional job cuts may take place in November and January.

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