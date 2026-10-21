In a France 24 program, it was reported that bipartisan opposition to data centers is growing in the United States two weeks before the midterm elections. Their significant consumption of water and electricity in local communities is cited as the reason.

AI and local resources

Just two years ago, ChatGPT was a new technology that, according to France 24, most voters viewed with enthusiasm. Now concerns over the cost of living and inflation are combined with anxiety about the broader consequences of artificial intelligence development.

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In 2026, bots and large language models are writing papers and creating materials for campaign advertising. The program also raised the issue of technology regulation amid resistance from technology billionaires.

Campaign issues

Inflation, including food prices, remains one of the key issues in electoral districts with competitive races. France 24 also examined stock market fluctuations and whether technology companies' pursuit of dominance in the AI market and rapid scaling could be losing momentum.

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