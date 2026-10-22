Taiwan’s space agency, TASA, announced the launch of two small satellites, T.MicroSat-3 and T.MicroSat-4, under the Startup CubeSat Program. The 8U CubeSat spacecraft, developed by Tron Future Tech Inc, will test technologies for a future low Earth orbit communications network.

The satellites were launched on Tuesday at 19:04 as part of the SpaceX Bandwagon-5 mission, which delivered payloads into a mid-inclination orbit. As Taipei Times reports, by 03:00 the following day, the spacecraft had established preliminary contact with ground stations in Chile and Azerbaijan. According to TASA, the satellites were in proper condition and had sufficient power reserves.

Testing communications between satellites

T.MicroSat-3 and T.MicroSat-4 will test beam-hopping technology. It makes it possible to change beam service time and coverage areas depending on demand for communications, increasing the efficiency of satellite resource use.

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The spacecraft will also test an inter-satellite communications link — the ability to establish two-way communication and exchange data directly. The team will separately assess end-to-end data transmission between the spacecraft to determine whether several satellites can jointly provide communications services.

Next program launches

This is the third batch of satellites in the Startup CubeSat Program, which provides for the phased formation of a satellite constellation. This approach is intended to allow Taiwanese companies to improve designs based on the operational results of previous spacecraft in orbit and gradually test more complex technologies.

Launches of two Black Kite series satellites by Radiant Tech and two Albatross series spacecraft by Fang Hsing Technology are also planned for the first quarter of next year. They will continue testing satellite Internet of Things and ocean remote sensing technologies.

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