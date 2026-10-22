In the United States, the Pentagon unit responsible for overseeing the responsible use of artificial intelligence in the military had filled only three of its 10 authorized positions as of February 2026. This is stated in a report by the government watchdog GAO, Defense News reports.

According to the GAO, as of April 2026, 29 of the 64 actions outlined in the Department of Defense’s Responsible AI Strategy and its implementation plan remained incomplete. Staffing shortages limited the ability of the Office of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer (CDAO) to take additional steps to implement responsible AI.

Problems in the council’s work

The GAO also found that the Responsible AI Working Council did not hold meetings from the end of 2024 until August 2025. CDAO representatives attributed the hiatus to other priorities, including developing guidance on generative AI and participating in the creation of government-wide AI risk management resources.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The council resumed meetings in August 2025, but it still lacks a formal charter defining its authority and meeting frequency. Officials from four Department of Defense components told the GAO that they faced implementation challenges during the hiatus that closer collaboration could have helped address. Six of the 10 components surveyed said that sharing resources and practices would strengthen their capacity to apply the six principles of responsible AI.

GAO recommendations

The GAO recommended that the Department of Defense address the staffing needs of the responsible AI unit and approve a charter for the Working Council. The department agreed with both recommendations. At the same time, CDAO representatives said they do not expect vacancies to be filled or staffing to increase while the office undergoes reorganization following its transfer to the structure of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

The GAO also urged Congress to require the Pentagon to implement previous recommendations: define the responsibilities of organizations involved in AI-related activities, as well as designate responsible officials and establish a schedule for identifying and managing staffing needs in this area.

Read us on