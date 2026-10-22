Meta is preparing to monetize its personal AI agent Muse, which is currently available only in the United States and Canada, and expects that over time it will generate more revenue per user than the Facebook and Instagram apps. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said this during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, Engadget reports.

More than 10 million users

Muse launched in early September. According to Zuckerberg, more than 10 million people have already started using the service. He said the product has achieved product-market fit, and Meta is moving to the scaling stage with the goal of reaching billions of users.

The Meta chief also noted that operating Muse costs the company more than running its other services. Therefore, the company is already working on monetization models for the agent.

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Fees and subscriptions

Meta plans to create commerce tools that will allow it to charge businesses fees for transactions carried out through Muse. According to Zuckerberg, shopping is the most common use case for the agent, while the average value of a single purchase made with its help is $200.

The company also intends to offer AI subscriptions to users and business owners who use the agent more intensively. Zuckerberg noted that Meta’s average annual revenue from a U.S. user of its apps amounts to several hundred dollars. In his view, Muse will eventually be able to exceed this figure thanks to the volume of commercial transactions.

Muse is also expected to become part of Meta’s plan to increase revenue from AI glasses. Last month, the company presented a preview of the agent’s capabilities on such glasses: users will be able to talk to it, check the status of tasks, and add items to a to-do list. Zuckerberg said Muse will appear in Meta glasses next month.

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