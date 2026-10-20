Chinese researchers have concluded that Earth’s first oceans may have formed within 10,000 years after the global magma ocean solidified. ECNS reports on the findings.

Atmospheric cooling model

A group of scientists from the University of Science and Technology of China, led by Professor Huang Fang, used a thermal balance model. It made it possible to assess how quickly Earth’s early atmosphere cooled and water vapor condensed. The study results were published online in the journal National Science Review.

According to the researchers’ description, the giant impact that led to the formation of the Moon created a global magma ocean on Earth. As it solidified and turned into the mantle, large volumes of water vapor and carbon dioxide were released into the atmosphere.

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Timing of ocean formation

Under the baseline scenario, Earth’s surface cooled to water’s critical temperature in approximately 1,800 years. After that, it took another roughly 2,500 years for an ocean to form. In most modeled scenarios, oceans formed within 10,000 years.

The authors note that Earth’s earliest oceans may have emerged almost simultaneously with its oldest crust. The proposed model may also help study Mars, Venus, and other terrestrial planets.

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