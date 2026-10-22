Malaysia bans civil servants from using Waze — Cyprus Mail

Malaysia has banned civil servants from using the Alphabet-owned navigation app Waze. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim made the decision over security concerns related to the service’s Israeli origins, Cyprus Mail reports, citing Reuters.

Government decision

The prime minister’s office said the restriction was introduced to protect government information and users’ personal data from the risk of misuse by the Israeli regime. Anwar Ibrahim also said that the government was studying potential security risks associated with using Waze because, according to him, the app is subject to Israeli legislation.

Malaysia’s chief secretary to the government, Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, informed heads of government agencies in a letter that all civil servants are prohibited from using Waze. The document, dated Tuesday, required the directive to be implemented immediately. An official from the prime minister’s department confirmed the letter’s authenticity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Waze response

Waze rejected claims that it collects sensitive government information or that users’ personal data could be used by any parties. A company spokesperson told Reuters that the service operates under strict privacy policies that protect user data and comply with global legal standards for data protection.

The prime minister recommended TuJu, a Malaysian mapping app developed by the Malaysian Highway Authority, as an alternative. Waze was founded in Israel; the service uses satellite signals and data provided by drivers to display traffic conditions in real time. Google, owned by Alphabet, acquired Waze in 2013.

Read us on