Chinese engineers linked to the development of the J-20 stealth fighter have proposed integrating large radar antennas into aircraft wings. The concept involves using manoeuvres and the coordinated operation of several drones to expand the radar surveillance area, the South China Morning Post reports.

Antenna Inside the Wing

A description of the project was published on October 10 in the peer-reviewed Chinese journal Measurement & Control Technology. The study was authored by Zhen Yunsong and his colleagues from the AVIC Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, the institution that developed the J-20. China’s Ministry of Defence has also described this institute as the designer of the two-seat J-20S modification, intended to interact with unmanned aircraft.

Normally, a fighter’s main radar is placed in the nose behind a radome. Airborne early warning aircraft, in turn, use large antennas in conspicuous structures above the fuselage. The authors propose placing the antenna array, control components and related systems inside the wing. The radiating surface is to be directed downward, while the protective coating is to follow the aircraft’s outer contour.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Manoeuvres and Drone Groups

To direct the radar beam into different sectors, the engineers propose changing the aircraft’s position in flight. In particular, in side-flight mode, a drone can perform a bank of more than 45 degrees, tilting the antenna from its lower position to the side. According to the researchers, this would make it possible to dynamically control the radar beam and expand the early-warning area.

The concept is designed for distributed operations in which several smaller and cheaper drones, rather than one large aircraft, jointly carry out surveillance tasks. The study identifies four operating modes, including omnidirectional and multidirectional detection, as well as coordinated actions by several aircraft. Such actions can provide broad coverage, focus on individual targets or jointly counter electronic interference.

The authors believe that coordinated detection by several aircraft is a key technology for the “small platforms, great capabilities” approach. At the same time, the paper does not confirm that the proposed system is already being developed for the J-20, J-36, J-50 or any other specific aircraft.

Read us on