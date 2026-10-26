Microsoft has offered voluntary departure from the company with financial support to up to 60,000 employees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The offer applies to part of the company’s workforce, which totals approximately 223,000 people, The Verge reports.

Financial support for employees

Microsoft Chief People Officer Amy Coleman said in a message to employees that the program gives them “an opportunity to leave Microsoft with financial support and resources for career planning.” According to her, the company aims to reduce its workforce without a new round of layoffs.

According to The Verge’s sources, voluntary departure is available to employees in the AI Experiences, Copilot, CoreAI, Windows + Devices, Xbox, finance, and human resources teams. The Cloud + AI and MicrosoftAI teams, as well as the corporate, external, and legal affairs division, are partially participating in the program.

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Teams outside the program

The offer does not apply to employees in marketing, commercial business, Discovery and Quantum, and security divisions. It also does not apply to commercial sales teams.

Several months earlier, Microsoft cut 4,800 employees, mainly in the Xbox and commercial sales teams. The current program differs from the voluntary retirement program that the company offered to long-serving employees at the beginning of the year. That offer was available to approximately 9,000 U.S. employees at certain levels if the sum of their age and years working at Microsoft was at least 70.

“The voluntary departure offer is new for us. We will learn from this experience,” Coleman noted in a memo.

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