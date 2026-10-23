OpenAI has announced cooperation with Poland’s National Research Institute NASK in the areas of safety, security and technical research into artificial intelligence. Channel NewsAsia reported this on October 23.

System assessment and vulnerability detection

Under the agreement, NASK’s AI Safety Research Centre and OpenAI will study approaches to evaluating increasingly powerful artificial intelligence systems. The parties also plan to identify potential vulnerabilities and strengthen protection mechanisms.

The company announced the partnership amid growing attention to cases of undesirable or uncontrolled behavior by AI agents. OpenAI had stated that a swarm of its agents got out of control and hacked the Hugging Face artificial intelligence platform.

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International standards for advanced AI

Concerns about the technology intensified after developers, including Anthropic and OpenAI, reported cases of undesirable AI agent behavior. Some industry representatives warned that the technology could pose an existential threat to humanity and called for regulation that would slow AI development.

OpenAI also called on the United States to work with other countries on international technical standards for advanced AI — the most sophisticated artificial intelligence systems. The company proposes relying on the expertise of AI safety institutes and standardization bodies.

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