In the United Kingdom, the Council for Science and Technology has urged the government to urgently develop domestic capabilities in artificial intelligence. According to the advisers, without such steps the country risks becoming a valuable AI customer rather than influencing the development of technologies and how they are used.

Risk of technological dependence

As Cyprus Mail reports, governments in various countries are expanding their AI capabilities amid concerns about dependence on a limited number of companies, mainly from the United States, that dominate this technological sector.

The Council for Science and Technology, an independent advisory body on public policy in science and technology, stated that current decisions will determine whether Britain can gain economic and societal benefits from AI while maintaining resilience and strategic autonomy.

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Proposals for the government

In a letter to Artificial Intelligence Minister Kanishka Narayan, the advisers said that the path to AI sovereignty lies in creating reliable systems that will provide societal, economic and security benefits.

Among the recommendations are appointing a single government coordinator for AI sovereignty policy and investing in training specialists, data and computing infrastructure. They also proposed testing AI systems in national security, healthcare and education.

The advisers believe that Britain should retain access to the world's most advanced AI systems while developing its own capabilities. In particular, they propose considering the creation of a British AI model with public governance, available to researchers, startups and public services.

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