Reddit tests ads in search results — The Verge

Reddit has begun testing ads in search results on its platform. The ads will be selected based on several factors, including contextual relevance to the search query, The Verge reports.

Ads will depend on the query

For example, a search for “espresso station” may display ads for espresso, coffee machines, beans, or mugs. A query about setting up a home office may be accompanied by ads for monitors, desks, or office chairs.

New advertising format

Reddit currently already displays ads in its feeds in various formats, including images, videos, sponsored posts, and AMA sessions. Advertising materials are also shown within discussions.

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Testing of ads in search will initially be conducted with a limited number of advertisers. In recent weeks, Reddit has also announced new Following and For You feeds and restrictions on access to Old Reddit.

The company also announced its intention to make Reddit a platform only for authenticated users in order to counter Google’s data collection for AI. As The Verge notes, this decision contributed to a 29% drop in Reddit’s shares.

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