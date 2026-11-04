German defence company Helsing has transferred the source code of the MissionOSBw operating system for future combat drones and other air warfare systems to Germany’s military procurement agency BAAINBw. The German state remains the owner of the software, Channel NewsAsia reports, publishing a Reuters report.

Software for CFSN

MissionOSBw is a key part of the Combat Fighter System of Systems Nucleus (CFSN) programme, which the German parliament approved in July. According to industry documents previously reported by Politico, the project is valued at about €580 million.

The programme provides for the creation of two experimental unmanned combat aerial vehicles, ground control stations, software for autonomous operation and a state-owned reference architecture. The project is being developed by a consortium led by Helsing, with Hensoldt, Rohde & Schwarz, MBDA and Diehl Defence participating.

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Modules from different suppliers

Helsing transferred the source code, documentation and a software development kit to BAAINBw. The company said MissionOSBw was created using the Modular Open Systems Approach, which is intended to enable modules from different suppliers to be independently added, updated or replaced.

This approach differs from the common practice in the defence industry, under which prime contractors often retain control over key software, interfaces and intellectual property. Under CFSN, the software will belong to the state rather than an individual contractor.

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