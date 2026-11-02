Website-building platform Squarespace is cutting 19% of its workforce, or about 300 people out of 1,800 employees. The Verge reports, citing a statement by company spokesperson Jeff Sidman.

Support for laid-off employees

According to Sidman, the changes are intended to simplify the company’s operations, define its priorities more clearly and help Squarespace move faster in its next stage of growth. He also said the company will provide comprehensive support to employees affected by the cuts during the transition.

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Laid-off employees will receive 16 weeks of base pay, while their medical benefits will remain in place until May 2027.

Development of AI tools

The cuts come a little more than two years after Squarespace began actively advancing in the field of artificial intelligence. In 2024, the company introduced the Blueprint AI tool, which can create websites as well as generate website copy, blog posts and product descriptions. Around the same time, private equity firm Permira completed its acquisition of Squarespace.

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