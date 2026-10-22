The Browser Company plans to discontinue the Arc browser on December 22. The Verge reports, citing a statement on the Arc website. The developer stopped creating new features for this browser last year and focused on developing the AI-oriented Dia browser.

Phased shutdown

Users can no longer create new Arc accounts. Starting November 23, the Browse for Me feature and other artificial intelligence-based features will be disabled on iOS and Android. It will also no longer be possible to sign in to an account or synchronize tabs on these platforms.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On December 22, the Arc browser will become unavailable on macOS and Windows computers. On the same day, the company will deactivate Arc accounts, and the Arc Search app for Android will be removed from Google Play.

Transition to Dia

The Browser Company has prepared instructions for transferring data to Dia for those who decide to switch to the new browser. The company noted that Dia is its main area of work, including where its entire security team is concentrated.

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